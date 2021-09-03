ConstructConnect Canada and Newfoundland & Labrador Construction Association announce new alliance

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

ConstructConnect Canada, Inc., a provider of preconstruction software and information, announced an alliance with the Newfoundland & Labrador Construction Association (NLCA).

ConstructConnect and NLCA previously entered an alliance in 2017, providing NLCA members with access to ConstructConnect’s CMD Leads platform. Under the new, broader alliance, NLCA members will be upgraded and migrated to the ConstructConnect Platform with access to project intelligence, a free digital bid board, and additional benefits including:

Promotion on the ConstructConnect network to receive invitations-to-bid from general contractors using ConstructConnect’s bid management solutions.

Features like document viewer, web takeoff tools, and access via native mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Ability to upgrade to integrated solutions including: ConstructConnect Takeoff for all industry participants, and ConstructConnect Bid Management for general contractors.

“ConstructConnect has, since the inception of our relationship, always delighted NLCA and its members with the most comprehensive project data, leading-edge software, and a collaborative approach to mutual growth of our organizations. The empathy of their team for every industry participant is the quality that wins us over every time, which is why we’re thrilled to be entering into this new alliance,” said Sandy Murphy, Chair, NLCA.

“Through key alliances with local construction associations, the acquisition of SmartBid in 2018, and growth of our project data customer base, we have built a very strong contractor network across Canada. The migration of NLCA members to the ConstructConnect Platform will now enable our general contractor customers to collaborate on more projects with a greater number of subcontractors and suppliers in Atlantic Canada,” said Jonathan Kost, EVP and General Manager, ConstructConnect Canada.