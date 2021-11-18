Comtech Group Inc. announces new CFO

November 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Comtech Group Inc. announced the appointment of Jason Leong as Chief Financial Officer.

Leong brings over 20 years of experience focusing on financial and operational performance optimization, business system software deployments, mergers and acquisitions, and analytics.

“Comtech is at a pivotal stage in the execution of its strategic plan,” said Leong. “I am excited to join an organization that is dedicated and committed to realizing its strategic vision and continuing to provide value-add services to its employees, clients, and community.” In addition to Finance and Strategy Execution functions, Jason oversees Comtech’s Risk Management, Innovation, Information Technology, and Real Estate business functions.

Leong is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and holds a Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo. He joins Comtech from Bird Construction where he served as vice-president, corporate finance, following his positions at WSP Canada, MMM Group Limited, Celestica International Inc., and IMAX Corporation.

“Comtech is fortunate to have a business leader and executive of Jason’s calibre on the team,” said Hugo Blasutta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comtech. “I have had the pleasure of working with Jason in the past and look forward to the positive changes and approaches to continuous improvement he will bring to Comtech.”