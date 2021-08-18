Exel Composites appoints Area Sales Manager

August 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Exel Composites has appointed John Mertic to the role of Area Sales Manager for North America to handle growing business across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

“My career beginnings were in sales, which is how I came to understand the importance of new business development and growth. I feel my experience reflects well in my ability to understand any customers’ needs and, hopefully, I can use it to help Exel expand its footprint across the USA and Canada,” said Mertic. “Exel has a some very innovative composite solutions for the 5G market, and I’m looking forward to meeting with new and existing customers to see how we can solve their challenges with composites.”

Mertic joins Exel from M. Holland company, where he was a sales representative in resin distribution. He has built a wealth of leadership experience, previously holding managerial positions at automotive door lock manufacturer, GECOM Corporation, and is well positioned to support the business development and growth strategies for Exel in North America.

“The U.S. and North America are of great strategic importance to Exel, and John’s experience in sales and customer care across two key industries makes him an asset to the global team,” said Olli Teva, SVP, Marketing and Sales,Exel Composites. “Having John on the Erlanger team will help ensure that all our customers, present and future, are well equipped to solve their challenges and save resources using composites.”