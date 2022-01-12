Companies reduce emissions by up to 19 per cent through digital tools: report

January 12, 2022 Maryam Farag

Schneider Electric released a report, created in partnership with CNBC Catalyst, titled “Unlocking a sustainable future: Why digital solutions are the key to sustainable business transformation”.

The report outlines how companies and institutions leverage digital technology to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, transition to renewable energy, and build more transparent supply chains.

Insights in the report include:

How IBM deploys AI and blockchain-based solutions to build a more transparent and low-carbon supply chain.

Intelligent lighting, rainwater collection and energy derived from cooking oil reduce 19 per cent of GHG emission across Swire Properties’ portfolio.

Engineering firm Jacobs helps the city of London analyze billions of data points to model a transport system with 80 per cent of trips using zero-carbon modes.

How Tata Power’s rooftop solar monitoring and management system helps customers in over 90 Indian cities produce the equivalent of 258 barrels of oil through renewable energy.

“The outcomes of COP26 underline the urgent need for businesses to take ownership of sustainability and work towards becoming more energy efficient now,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric. “The next decade will be the one where digital technology puts sustainability ambition into action. With 70 per cent of emissions reduction achievable with existing, proven and competitive technologies, this report is testament to how organizations can apply the digital tools of today to help us arrive at the net-zero future the planet depends on.”

The report features case studies from businesses and institutions, including Swire Properties, Equinix, IBM, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Jacobs, Singapore Management University, Tata Power, and the University of Oxford.