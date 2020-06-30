CN investing $310M in Ontario to strengthen its rail network

TORONTO — CN plans to invest approximately $310 million across Ontario this year to meet demand and enable supply chains.

Investments will focus on intermodal facilities, the replacement of rail and ties, as well as the maintenance of bridges, level crossings, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

CN said the investments will increase capacity and support reductions in transportation supply chain greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75% using rail for long hauls, replacing more than 300 trucks.

Investment on the maintenance side includes replacement of almost 100 kilometres of rail; installation of approximately 195,000 new railroad ties; rebuilding 86 road crossing surfaces; and work on bridges, culverts, signal system, and other track infrastructure.

CN has proposed to build a $250-million Milton Logistics Hub that will create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. The project is undergoing an independent environmental assessment and regulatory review.