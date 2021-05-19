CME to lead manufacturing training program

The Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) will lead a program to train 260 manufacturing workers and apprentices on how to improve productivity and adapt to new challenges brought by COVID-19.

The Ontario government is investing approximately $690,000 towards the program.

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of adapting quickly to meet unexpected challenges,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister, Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Workers on our assembly lines have demonstrated resiliency and kept factories running so that families can continue to get food for their kids, furniture for their homes and other necessary items. This investment will help these vital workers gain the skills they need so they can confidently face new challenges and continue to thrive.”

Courses will be offered in person or virtually, and available to employees in any manufacturing company in the province at no cost. The program aims to connect manufacturing businesses across the province to create peer-to-peer mentorship opportunities through work councils and networking groups.

“Skills deficits and lack of training funding are Ontario manufacturers’ biggest challenges,” said Mathew Wilson, SVP of Government Relations and Policy, CME. “This government funding will enable CME to deliver free training to manufacturers across Ontario and help them network with other manufacturers through a series of industry peer councils. This partnership between the Government of Ontario and CME will go a long way to alleviating one of manufacturing’s biggest problems.”

The funding comes as part of the government’s $115 million Skills Development Fund. Over 500 applications were received in the first month for this fund, and a second application round is being planned for later in 2021.

