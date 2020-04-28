Close the scab loophole to federal wage subsidy: Unifor

TORONTO — Unifor has called on the federal government to close a loophole in Bill C-14 that will allow unethical employers using scab labour to qualify for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

“Companies that have chosen to use scabs to prolong labour disputes should not benefit from the scarce emergency funds designed to help legitimately struggling businesses and organizations,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor national president in a statement. “COVID-19 financial support should not be used to weaken workers’ bargaining power.”

Bill C-14 will enact the CEWS, a program designed to provide employers with a subsidy of up to 75% of wages, capped at $847 per week for each employee.

April 27 was the first day that the federal government will begin accepting applications for CEWS.

Unifor is also calling on all employers to maintain workforces or recall laid off workers under CEWS.