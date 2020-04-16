CKF launches face shields in support of fight against COVID-19

HANTSPORT, NS — CKF Inc. has launched a newly developed face shield to help protect front line medical workers and essential services.

The Hantsport, NS-based manufacturer of moulded pulp, foam and recycled PET plastic (rPET) products for retail, food service and packaging,

is best known for manufacturing the Royal Chinet brand.

CKF designed the face shields using rPET. They assemble in 60 seconds and will be available from CKF’s Delta, BC, and Rexdale, Ont., locations, according to a company statement.

At full production there will be capacity for up to 1 million face shields per month.

The shields come with assembly instructions and are available in cases of 144 — six bags of 24 — for distribution to individual departments or locations.

“We all heard the call of front line medical workers for much needed PPE so our staff got to work,” said Ian Anderson, president of CKF Inc. “They quickly mobilized resources, reached out to our trusted suppliers and developed a plan to re-deploy our manufacturing capacity to produce the much needed face shields.”