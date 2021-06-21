Cisco releases 5G industrial router portfolio

Cisco announced a new portfolio of Catalyst industrial routers to extend the power of the enterprise network.

Featuring 5G capabilities, the portfolio enables organizations to run connected operations at scale with choice of management tools suited for IT and operations. The unified architecture simplifies collaboration between IT and operations and streamlines their deployments from the enterprise to the edge.

“Only Cisco offers a network from the enterprise to the industrial edge, with an architecture that provides visibility, automation, and security from campuses and branch offices to substations, remote operating locations, fleets, on-the-go connected assets, and beyond,” said Vikas Butaney, Vice-President and General Manager, Cisco IoT.

The new portfolio includes:

-Three new Catalyst 5G Industrial Routers to connect mobile and fixed assets.

-New Cisco IoT Gateway Series for essential indoor or outdoor connectivity at mass scale.

The need for data means organizations will increase the number of devices connected and the applications supported. As 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and new technologies proliferate, the edge must be able to quickly adapt. The time is now to prepare the edge to handle the future.

The Catalyst routing portfolio offers a several modules, including 5G and LTE for public or private cellular networks, public safety applications like FirstNet, DSL, Wi-SUN, and upgradeable storage.

“Our customers need our hardware to be in play for 7-10 years in their operational environments. This modularity eliminates a rip and replace cycle to take advantage of 5G and whatever comes next,” said Butaney. “Now they can easily take advantage of new technologies and future-proof their networking investments.”