Cincinnati Inc. partners with Ohio State Centre
General
Business Operations
Manufacturing
3D printer
Canada
industrial 3D printers
manufacturer
manufacturing
Ohio State
production
US
Cincinnati Inc. (CI) announced a partnership with Ohio State University’s Centre for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME).
CI has provided the centre with one of its medium area additive manufacturing (MAAM) printers, an industrial-sized additive machine built for production manufacturing.
Researchers and students will be equipped to advance additive manufacturing technology and techniques by using cutting-edge 3D printing equipment.
“CI’s MAAM printer expands the diversity of printers we have to offer at CDME and further differentiates Ohio State as one of the global leaders in additive manufacturing,” said Nate Ames, Executive Director, CDME. “The ability to 3D print ULTEM, PEEK, and PEKK at meter-scale opens a new world of manufacturing opportunities.”
CDME houses over $5 million worth of additive manufacturing equipment, including industrial 3D printers capable of processing metals, polymers, composites, biomaterials, and ceramics.
“Ohio State provides the engineering resources and experience in additive manufacturing that will help CI further develop MAAM’s potential in material and parameter development, as well as discovering new applications for the technology,” said Alex Riestenberg, Additive Manufacturing Product Manager, CI. “Having a partner like Ohio State just two hours away from our headquarters provides logistics advantages for our team and easy access for potential customers.”
Print this page