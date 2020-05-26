Chamber of commerce brings accounting expertise to SME’s and others

OTTAWA — Small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations and charities feeling the effects of the COVId-19 pandemic now have direct access to a network of qualified business advisors to help guide them thanks to a new, government-funded program from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The Business Resilience Service (BRS) is run through the Canadian Chamber’s Canadian Business Resilience Netwo rk in collaboration with EY and with support from Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada ( CPA Canada ) and Imagine Canada .

The BRS will provide options for eligible organizations to immediately connect with experienced accounting and tax professionals across the country from professional services firms, and will:

Provide guidance on program options and eligibility

Rapidly direct businesses – including enterprises involving Indigenous peoples, women and diverse groups – to the most appropriate support organizations

Help organizations make decisions to support recovery plans

Provide real time insights and feedback to policymakers

The program, coordinated by EY, will be provided for four weeks from May 25, and will involve support from approximately 125 business advisors from across the accounting profession.