Cerebras Systems expands global footprint with Toronto office

TORONTO — Cerebras Systems, developerd a computer system that accelerates artificial intelligence is expanding in Canada with an office in Toronto.

The regional office of the Los Altos, Calif. tech company will be focused on accelerating the company’s R&D efforts and establishing an AI centre of excellence.

With more than 15 engineers currently employed, Cerebras plans to triple its Toronto engineering team in the coming year.

“Canada is a hotbed of technology innovation, and we look forward to driving AI compute excellence throughout the province of Ontario,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Cerebras. “We are excited to grow our presence in the region and to attract, hire and develop top local talent in high-performance computing and AI.”

In November 2019, Cerebras unveiled its Cerebras CS-1 AI computer, powered by Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine (WSE), touted as the industry’s only wafer scale processor.