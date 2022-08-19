CEO of Skilled Trades Ontario visits Skills Ontario summer camp

CEO and Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario, Melissa Young visited a Skills Ontario Summer Camp at Sheridan College. Skills Ontario Summer Camps are week-long day camps hosted across the province that provide youth with interactive activities to build skills and learn about opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies.

“It’s great to see so many students considering a career in the skilled trades,” said Young. “The trades offer plenty of options for young people, including the opportunity to get paid as you learn from experienced professionals in your trade. Skills Ontario’s summer camps are a great way to test drive the many options out there, in an engaging and hands-on environment.”

Sponsored by the Government of Ontario and Magna, the Summer Camp program runs over the months of July and August.