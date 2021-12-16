Cematrix announces $4.6 million in new contracts

December 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

Cematrix Corporation announced that its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, which include Cematrix (Canada) Inc., MixOnSite USA Inc. and Pacific International Grout Company, have executed $4.6 million in contracts, of which $3.2 million was previously characterized as contracts in process.

Factoring in these $4.6 million in new contracts, the converted contracts and the sales completed to date, the Corporation’s backlog now totals $86.1 million. $24.9 million of the Corporation’s backlog is contracted and $61.2 million is contracts in process.

“A couple of these projects are in the million-dollar range, but most of these new contracts are small to mid-sized projects throughout Canada and the U.S. Cematrix’s backlog continues to remain strong and has increased 28 per cent compared to the previous year end,” said Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO, Cematrix. “U.S. and Canadian bid activity also remain strong and we anticipate this will begin to accelerate with pending infrastructure spending in the U.S.”