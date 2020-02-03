CDI to decommission Massachusetts’ nuclear power station

MONTREAL — Comprehensive Decommissioning International LLC (CDI), an SNC-Lavalin and Holtec International joint venture, has been awarded its second commercial contract to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Mass.

Under the contract with Holtec, CDI will decommission, demolish and clean up the single-reactor facility beginning this year, now that site ownership has transferred to Holtec from Entergy Corporation.

Financial details were not released.

CDI said within a few years of the plant’s shutdown, used nuclear fuel will be placed in structurally impregnable dry storage systems. When the project is completed, the company said most of the 1,700-acre site will be fit for commercial/industrial use.

Holtec International is a privately held energy technology company with operation centres in Florida, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania in the U.S., and globally in Brazil, Dubai, India, South Africa, Spain, the U.K. and Ukraine.