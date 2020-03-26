CCOHS makes courses, publications available free to aid COVID-19 efforts

HAMILTON — Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has made selected courses and publications available free to support workplaces protecting employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal health and safety agency based in Hamilton reminds workplaces still operating to promote frequent handwashing and healthy hygiene practices such as physical distancing, and to put plans in place that describe how they will continue to function during or after the pandemic.

This includes planning how key services or products can be continued, and the recovery of key business and systems.

“In addition to having contingency plans in place, we can’t stress enough the importance of maintaining close communication within the organization,” said Anne Tennier, president and CEO at the CCOHS. “Reach out frequently to employees who become ill or are in quarantine. Have regular contact with those who are working from home to monitor their well-being, let them know you care and help with any feelings of isolation they made have. If you have the technology, video chats are a great way to keep an active connection going.”

During the pandemic, CCOHS is making the following courses and publications available for free as well as other credible resources available on their Flu and Infectious Disease Outbreak website and the Pandemics topic page :

Courses

• Pandemic Planning

• Mental Health: Health and Wellness Strategies

• Mental Health: Signs, Symptoms and Solutions

• Mental Health: Psychologically Healthy Workplaces

• Mental Health: Communication Strategies

• Musculoskeletal Disorders Prevention

• Office Ergonomics

• Pandemic Awareness

• Mental Health: Awareness

• Musculoskeletal Disorders Awareness

Publications (PDF free download)

• Emergency Response Planning Guide

• Telework and Home Office Health and Safety Guide

• Flu and Infectious Disease Outbreaks Business Continuity Plan