Ccell launches line of disposable vaporizers

September 8, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ccell announced the launch of a new line of disposable vaporizers in 0.5 ml and 0.3 ml tank sizes.

This new line of products includes four devices and is designed with Ccell vaporizing technology, the OWA, Poché, Slym, and Memento offer slim and lightweight, yet stylish, designs.

The vaporizers feature medical-grade 316L stainless steel cartridge components that resist corrosion.

“Ccell is seeing a growing trend in demand for disposable vaporizers. Consumers want to be able to try these products on a small scale, without a major financial commitment, and our new line of disposables allows them to do that,” said Joe S., Vice-President, Ccell. “By providing high-quality and safe offerings, coupled with the patented Ccell vaporizing technology, we ensure customers a carefree experience.”

Options include: