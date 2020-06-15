CBSA launches investigations into plywood from China

OTTAWA — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has launched investigations to determine whether decorative and other non-structural plywood from China is being subsidized and sold at unfair prices in Canada.

A complaint was filed by Columbia Forest Products, Husky Plywood, Rockshield Engineered Wood Products ULC, and the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association. It’s supported by Precision Veneer Products, Ltd. and ProPly Custom Plywood Inc.

They allege the Canadian industry is facing an increase in the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports, loss of market share and sales, price undercutting, price depression, underutilization of capacity, threat to continuous investments, impacted financial results and reduced employment.

Decorative plywood is used in kitchen cabinets, furniture, wall paneling and architectural woodwork, seat backs, table and desk tops, drawer sides, television and stereo cabinets and various components.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by Aug. 10. The CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair and/or subsidized prices, and will make preliminary decisions by Sept. 9.

There are 119 special import measures in force, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar.