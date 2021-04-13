Cascades to establish a COVID-19 vaccination hub

Cascades announced that it will set up a COVID-19 vaccination hub in Kingsey Falls in May.

“The decision to contribute to the vaccination effort was made without hesitation,” said Mario Plourde, President and CEO, Cascades. “This initiative is the natural extension of all the measures put in place at Cascades to fight against COVID-19. It is also an expression of our desire to help the entire community during these difficult times.”

This site will support the actions of the health and social services network in the Mauricie – Centre-du-Québec region. It will provide supervised vaccination, in the order of priority established by the public health authorities, of Cascades employees, their families, and the general population.

“Cascades is well known for a long time in our region for its community involvement,” said Gilles Hudon, Associate CEO, Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec. “So, it’s no surprise to see the company getting involved and lending a hand in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. We are grateful for its participation in this government initiative to accelerate the vaccination of the population.”