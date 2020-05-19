Cascades launches new packaging line for e‑commerce

KINGSEY FALLS, Que. — Cascades has launched a new e-commerce packaging product line for companies selling their products online.

The manufacturer of packaging and hygiene products based in Kinsey, Que. is offering sustainable products and services under its Cascades e-com packaging solutions banner.

The manufacturer said it includes sustainable packaging with protection, design and high‑quality printing aimed at maximum impact for online shoppers; services to help ensure packaging is always right‑sized and increases the efficiency of packaging operations; and shipping tests at the new Cascades shipping test laboratory in Kingsey Falls to certify products will arrive at their destination in perfect condition.

Cascades is an Amazon APASS member.

The manufacturer employs 12,000 people across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe.

