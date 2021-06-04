Cascades launches its fourth sustainability action plan

In the context of the upcoming World Environment Day, Cascades has launched its fourth sustainability action plan; “Driving Positive Change”.

The plan, which includes 15 defined targets for 2025 and 2030, is based on four main pillars: “respectful of the planet, solutions driven, community minded, and people focused.” It is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and with the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The targets of the plan include:

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions of paper manufacturing plants by 38.7 per cent by 2030 compared with 2019 (kg of CO 2 /metric tonnes)

/metric tonnes) Reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 22 per cent by 2030 compared with 2019 (kg of CO 2 /metric tonnes)

/metric tonnes) Sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030

Reducing paper mill water effluents by 15 per cent by 2025

By 2030, 100 per cent of the packaging manufactured and sold by Cascades, regardless of the materials used, will be recyclable, compostable or reusable

By 2025, 100 per cent of the fibres or paper used to manufacture Cascades products will be recycled or certified

“Cascades is proud of its renewed ambition in the area of sustainable development, and we are confident we will achieve the targets we have set out thanks to our updated and ingrained governance practices,” said Hugo D’Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability. “By partnering with us or by purchasing our products, Cascades’ clients, consumers, investors and other stakeholders will also be able to improve their own social and environmental footprint and we are proud to be able to help facilitate this progress. More than ever, our company is determined to create increasingly eco-friendly, high-performance products and give life to the circular economy.”