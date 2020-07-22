Cascade Aerospace awarded Bangladesh Airforce contract

ABBOTSFORD, BC — Cascade Aerospace has won a contract to perform structural and special inspection and other maintenance work for one of the Bangladesh Air Force’s (BAF’s) C-130B aircraft.

Beginning in fall, Cascade, an operating unit in Abbotsford, BC of IMP Aerospace & Defence, will perform structural inspection, special inspection, overhaul components and provide additional maintenance work six times a year. This is Cascade Aerospace’s first contract with Bangladesh.

All work will be completed in Abbotsford, Canada. No financial details were available.

CAscade Aerospace provides aircraft support and management programs, maintenance, modification, fleet management, engineering and integrated logistics support.