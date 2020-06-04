Carlsberg announces food access initiative amid COVID-19

TORONTO — Carlsberg is launching “Buy a Carlsberg and support The Good Food Access,” a new campaign aimed at helping low-income communities’ access food during COVID-19.

For the month of June, the brewer will donate $0.20 for every bottle and can of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Lite sold in Canada. The donation will be made to Community Food Centres Canada (CFCC), an organization that works with partners across the country to build Community Food Centres and food programs.

In March, The Good Food Access Fund was established by CFCC to ensure that their partners working on the front lines across Canada can provide food and supplies. To date, The Good Food Access Fund has granted almost $10 million to over 400 organizations across Canada.

“The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone’s way of life but is significantly felt among those already in vulnerable situations,” said John Porter, managing director Carlsberg Canada, in a prepared statement. “We’re driven by our constant pursuit of better, which not only entails our mission to zero and the creation of more sustainable packaging solutions, but we also strongly believe that during this unprecedented time, we can do better to ensure that every donation and act of kindness can make a difference.”

According to the company, the goal of the program is to sell 500,000 bottles and cans of Carlsberg and make a donation of $100,000 to organizations that are on the front lines of the food insecurity crisis.