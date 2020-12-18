Cargill idles meat plant in Guelph, Ont., following COVID 19 outbreak

A meat-processing plant in Guelph, Ont., is closing for now following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s public health unit says at least 82 people at the Cargill plant have tested positive. About 130 workers, both positive cases and close contacts, are self-isolating, say public health authorities. Cargill says it’s encouraging other employees at the 1,000-worker facility to get tested.

Cargill says the temporary shutdown was due to an abundance of caution. It also says employees will be paid for 36 hours per week, as outlined in its collective agreement. Public health officials say the risk of transmission to the community is small but serious, and it is following up with cases and contact tracing.