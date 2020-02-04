Capstone acquires stake in 132MW Alberta solar project

TORONTO — Utility operator Capstone Infrastructure Corp. has acquired a 51% interest in the 132 megawatt Claresholm Solar Project from Perimeter Solar Inc.

The Claresholm Solar Project is located in the Municipal District of Willow Creek, Alta.

In 2019, the project received regulatory approvals from the Alberta Utilities Commission and executed a 74 megawatt power purchase agreement with TC Energy Corp.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020.

The remaining 49% interest is indirectly held by Denmark-based Obton A/S, a renewable energy investment firm.

“We are very excited to work alongside Obton and Perimeter to deliver this groundbreaking project, which, when complete, will be Canada’s largest solar facility,” said David Eva, CEO, Capstone, in a prepared statement.