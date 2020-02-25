PLANT

Canntab awarded Health Canada cannabis research licence

Plans to produce oral delivery formulations including extended release, instant release and bi-layered hard pills.

TORONTO — Canntab Therapeutics Ltd., a manufacturer of cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic application.

Health Canada has granted the company a cannabis research licence for continuing research and development at its Markham, Ont. facility.

Canntab Therapeutics, a manufacturer of cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic application, will produce oral delivery formulations. They’ll include extended release, instant release and bi-layered hard pills after it receives processing ad seller licences from Health Canada.

 

