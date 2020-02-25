Canntab awarded Health Canada cannabis research licence
Plans to produce oral delivery formulations including extended release, instant release and bi-layered hard pills.
TORONTO — Canntab Therapeutics Ltd., a manufacturer of cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic application.
Health Canada has granted the company a cannabis research licence for continuing research and development at its Markham, Ont. facility.
Canntab Therapeutics, a manufacturer of cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic application, will produce oral delivery formulations. They’ll include extended release, instant release and bi-layered hard pills after it receives processing ad seller licences from Health Canada.
