Canadian youth the most impacted by pandemic lockdown: poll
They're worried their jobs could disappear and feel their emotional and mental health has been affected more than others.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A new poll of Canadians released June 3 by Abacus Research finds that young Canadians are feeling the greatest immediate effects of COVID-19 compared with other age groups.
The Abacus survey, commissioned by World Vision, explored a variety of Canadian pandemic perspectives including the impact on mental health, personal relationships, job security and outlook for the future.
“I would say in the last couple of months I felt a little bit vulnerable to be honest because it’s such a new situation,” said Sonia, a student at Western University who recently participated in a World Vision video project aimed at sharing Canadian youth perspectives and building global solidarity. “You just start to feel a little bit isolated or overwhelmed. But I’m also definitely a little bit hopeful that we’re able to grow from this and come out stronger.”
Here are some key findings:
- More than half of young Canadians (51%) worry their job could disappear.
- 31% of young Canadians feel their emotional and mental health has been affected more than others, highest of any age group.
- 66% of young Canadians worry about the impact of the pandemic on social cohesion in Canada, the most of any age group.
- 64% of young Canadians think about the impact of the pandemic on people in poor countries, highest of any generation.
- 32% of young Canadians feel they have more hope for the future than others, highest of any age group.
Have your say: