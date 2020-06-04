Canadian youth the most impacted by pandemic lockdown: poll

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A new poll of Canadians released June 3 by Abacus Research finds that young Canadians are feeling the greatest immediate effects of COVID-19 compared with other age groups.

The Abacus survey, commissioned by World Vision, explored a variety of Canadian pandemic perspectives including the impact on mental health, personal relationships, job security and outlook for the future.

“I would say in the last couple of months I felt a little bit vulnerable to be honest because it’s such a new situation,” said Sonia, a student at Western University who recently participated in a World Vision video project aimed at sharing Canadian youth perspectives and building global solidarity. “You just start to feel a little bit isolated or overwhelmed. But I’m also definitely a little bit hopeful that we’re able to grow from this and come out stronger.”

Here are some key findings: