September 14, 2020


Kontrol BioCloud sensor.
Photo: Kontrol Energy

TORONTO — Kontrol Energy Corp. has launched a technology that detects the presence of COVID-19 in the air and triggers an alert system, alerting facility managers.

The company, a provider of energy efficiency technology through IoT, Cloud and SaaS  based in Concord, Ont. describes BioCloud as an unobtrusive wall-mounted technology that would be used in facilities but also in mass transit vehicles.

Kontrol Energy said the technology has undergone extensive and independent lab testing in tandem with some of the country’s foremost experts in the field, including Dr. David Heinrichs, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Western University.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this technology can quickly and effectively detect an array of airborne pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Our results are absolutely conclusive,” said Heinrichs.

Gary Saunders, vice-president of Kontrol, said supply chains for the technology are already prepped to deliver tens of thousands of units monthly.

Cost is estimated at US$12,000 per unit cost. The detection chamber is fully replaceable after it comes in contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can be disposed of safely and replaced for continuous use.

