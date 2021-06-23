Canadian Propane Association celebrates 10th anniversary with new brand identity

June 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a new brand identity that conveys propane as an essential part of Canada’s low carbon economic future.

Though Canada’s propane industry has been represented for over 50 years, as the industry took a step in 2011 by uniting over 400 businesses from coast to coast as one national voice under the Canadian Propane Association.

According to CPA, the visual brand needed to convey two facts: Canadian propane is distributed by a vast network of businesses engaged in face-to-face relationships with their communities, and propane is a critical part of a low carbon economic future.

“The new logo demonstrates the propane industry as cooperative in supporting Canadians to make greener, affordable choices for their homes and businesses.” The blue represents the economic prosperity and the green represents the need to safeguard the environment. They merge to form a bond shaped like a leaf and a flame.

The CPA will be incorporating the new identity into all communications through a phased approach.