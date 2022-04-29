Canadian Propane Association appoints CEO

April 29, 2022 Monica Ferguson

The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Shannon Watt as the organization’s President and CEO.

Watt joins the CPA after serving as vice-president of sustainability with the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada for over seven years. She oversaw the chemistry sector’s Responsible Care commitments, and the association’s environment and health policy advocacy, and internal corporate sustainability initiatives.

“Shannon brings over 17 years of association experience, championing environmental sustainability issues with a proven ability to influence decision-making processes at all levels of government. The board is confident that Shannon’s technical knowledge, combined with her innovative and people-first approach to communications provides her with the skillset to effectively advance the mandate of the CPA,” said Nancy Borden, Chair, CPA Board of Directors.

Watt holds a Master of Science in Meteorology from the University of Guelph and a Bachelor of Environmental Life Sciences from Queen’s University, she is also bilingual.

“This is a crucial time for the industry. Federal and provincial governments are developing ambitious goals and comprehensive policies on climate change and the economy without a full understanding of the role of the energy industry or the propane sector,” said Watt.