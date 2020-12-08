Canadian-made COVID detector set to ship worldwide

TORONTO — Kontrol Energy Corp. is set to ship its BioCloud COVID-19 analyzer to customers and distributors globally.

The Toronto facilities technology company has developed an air quality device that detects airborne viruses, including SARS-COV-2, by continuously sampling air quality and triggering a silent, cloud-based alert to facility managers.

“Initial deliveries are set to arrive to Kontrol customers and distributors in January 2021. Our team has been working around the clock to launch BioCloud into the global market.” said says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol.

The company has engaged OES Inc., contract manufacturer in London, Ont. to produce the US$12,000 BioCloud units.

“Our plans to have the initial production and supply chain sourced in Canada means that we are creating jobs while helping to solve the global pandemic that is COVID-19,” said Ghezzi.

The company received an additional $500,000 in research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) .