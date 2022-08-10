Plant.ca

Canadian Government announces a public consultation on hydrology

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a public consultation on hydrology and the measures to mitigate the potential impacts of the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project.

“The people of the Lac-Mégantic region can rest assured that our government is listening and that their concerns are fundamental to us in carrying out this project,” said The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, member of parliament for Compton.

The public consultation on hydrology will be held from August 29 to September 30. During that period, citizens will be able to read the hydrological expert reports, as well as the mitigation measures and planned follow-ups. They will be able to submit their questions and comments in writing to Transport Canada.

