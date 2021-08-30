Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business partners with Hydro One

August 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced a partnership with Hydro One to support Indigenous-owned businesses through two types of grants.

Businesses that are majority owned and controlled by an Indigenous Canadian are encouraged to apply to one of two grant streams by September 13.

Level 1 Grants: 20 recipients will be awarded a $2,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Grants will be selected by lottery draw prior to September 30.

Level 2 Grants: 8 recipients will be awarded a $7,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Level 2 recipients are selected through a jury review process and will be notified by September 30.

“CCAB is proud to partner with Hydro One in support of Ontario Indigenous businesses,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO, CCAB. “As a silver-certified member in our PAR program, Hydro One continues to demonstrate their commitment to achieving successful positive relations with the Indigenous community. This investment helps give support to those Indigenous businesses that need it the most.”

This partnership is part of Hydro One’s commitment to ensuring that 20 per cent of its community investments are directed to Indigenous communities. Hydro One is committed to increasing its Indigenous procurement spend to 5 per cent of the company’s purchases of materials and services by 2026.

“Hydro One is committed to supporting Indigenous-owned businesses in Ontario and growing our network of Indigenous suppliers as part of the continued empowerment of Indigenous communities,” said Penny Favel, VP Indigenous Relations, Hydro One. “By partnering with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, we can help Indigenous-owned businesses thrive as the economy restarts.”

Applications are now open and can be submitted online until September 13. Successful grant recipients will be notified by September 30.