Canadian Coast Guard announces acceptance helicopter simulator

July 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

To strengthen pilot training, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, welcomed the delivery and acceptance of a new full-flight helicopter simulator.

Designed and built by CAE Inc. in Montreal, Quebec, the helicopter simulator will be the main training tool for Coast Guard helicopter pilots. Equipped with a roll-on/roll-off cockpit conversion system, the simulator is equipped to provide training on Coast Guard’s two different helicopter types, making it a first of its kind in North America.

“I am very proud today to see the full-flight helicopter simulator added to the Coast Guard robust helicopter flight training program,” said Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard. “This highly innovative and advanced simulator will significantly enhance the pilots’ ability to train for a wide range of missions specific to Coast Guard operations. I congratulate CAE and its workforce for delivering this innovative training tool that pushes the boundaries of creating a realistic and safe training environment for helicopter pilots.”

The simulator will allow Coast Guard helicopter pilots to train for difficult flight conditions experienced, such as inclement weather, missions on top of a mountain, sling load operations, Arctic operations, and search and rescue.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to deliver on our commitment to provide the Canadian Coast Guard with their first-ever full-flight simulator and a first of its kind helicopter simulator in North America,” said France Hébert, Vice-President and General Manager, Defence & Security Canada, CAE. “CAE’s 3000 Series helicopter simulator will play a key role in ensuring the Canadian Coast Guard are trained and well prepared through highly realistic virtual helicopter simulations in a safe environment. Safety and security are at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to provide the Coast Guard with the most advanced helicopter simulator ever developed to ensure the safety of their crews.”

The simulator will be based at the Transport Canada Training Centre at the Ottawa International Airport.