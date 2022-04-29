Canadian Calibration Laboratory opens in Oakville

April 29, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence division announced the opening of an OEM laboratory at its Precision Center in Oakville, ON.

The calibration lab will serve as the main Canadian centre to support and service Absolute Arms used for portable measurement and inspection applications.

The Oakville calibration laboratory will function as a service hub to ensure system accuracy and repeatability with routine certification and calibration services for portable arms in Canada. The measuring arms feature high-speed scanning and ultra-high-accuracy touch probe measurement of small to medium-sized parts.

“We are now able to calibrate, certify, and repair all Absolute Arms, as well as recertify legacy Stinger and ROMER portable arms without shipping equipment outside of Canada. This national hub adds a greater level of convenience for clients that send in their arms for recertification on an annual basis,” saidDavid Hill, Director of Commercial Operations – Canada, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence division.