Canada moves forward with plans to explore the moon

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister, Innovation, Science and Industry announced investments of $3 million in technology initiatives for lunar exploration through the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Champagne highlighted the latest opportunities provided under the CSA’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program, to prepare Canadian entrepreneurs and scientists to take part in lunar exploration, including:

Mission Control Space Services will recieve $3-million to test cutting-edge technology in lunar orbit and on the moon’s surface, with a mission currently planned for 2022.

Two other Canadian companies, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation and NGC Aerospace Ltd. will demonstrate advanced technologies during a lunar mission.

CSA will be supporting scientists in Canadian universities to advance their understanding of the lunar surface.

In partnership with NASA, a Canadian rover will land on the moon within the next five years. As a first step, the CSA will select two Canadian companies to develop concepts for the rover and science instrument(s) for this mission.

“By investing in Canada’s vibrant space sector, we are giving Canadian entrepreneurs, creators, engineers, scientists and researchers the opportunity to advance science and technology, and be part of the growing global space economy,” said Champagne. “The results of these efforts will improve life for everyone, in space and on Earth. They will also put Canada at the forefront of space innovation while creating the good jobs of tomorrow.”

