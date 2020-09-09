PLANT

Canada invests $4.5M to develop biofuel and products

CRB Innovations is developing a commercial pilot project to convert forestry residuals and other biomass.

September 9, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


SHERBROOKE, Que. — The federal government is investing $4.5 million in CRB Innovations’ efforts to create biofuels and products from forest residuals and biomass.

The Quebec government is also investing $2.5 million from its Wood Innovation Program in the Sherbrooke, Que. technology company, plus almost $1.6 million from its Technoclimat program.

CRB Innovations is developing a commercial pilot project to convert forestry residuals and other biomass sources into intermediate products that will be converted into biofuels and co-bioproducts, such as plastics.

This project is billed as a first of its kind for Canada’s bio-refineries.

The project is funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program that will also help the company collaborate with CanmetENERGY – Ottawa to convert CRB Innovations’ mid-products to drop-in biofuels for transportation applications.

