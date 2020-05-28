Canada initiates dumping probe of steel imports from five countries

OTTAWA — The Canada Border Services Agency says it has initiated an investigation in alleged dumping of some steel imports from Taiwan, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia and Turkey.

The investigation relates to certain hot-rolled carbon steel heavy plate and high-strength low-alloy steel heavy plate.

The reasons for the investigation will be issued June 11, with a preliminary determination and potential provisional duties in force by Aug. 25 and a final determination Nov. 23.

Anti-dumping duties will be applied for an initial period of five years if the Canadian International Trade Tribunal subsequently concurs that the imports injured domestic producers.

Algoma Steel Inc., which filed the complaint last month, says it is pleased with the investigation because the imports were “causing injury to Canadian producers and workers.”

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based company says the five countries have sold large volumes of heavy plant into Canada at very low prices.

“Maintaining a strong Canadian trade defence system is especially critical in today’s volatile trading environment,” stated Algoma Steel CEO Michael McQuade in a news release.