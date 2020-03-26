Canada Goose making gowns and scrubs for the coronavirus fight

TORONTO — Canada Goose is pitching in to alleviate the shortage of medical supplies needed for the COVID-19 fight with the donation of medical gear to hospitals.

The manufacturer of premium winter garments will begin production of scrubs and patient gowns for frontline health workers at two plants, in Toronto and Winnipeg. Production will be extended to other plants as needed.

Production engaged by approximately 50 employees at each facility is to begin early next week with distribution to hospitals later in the week. The company said the initial goal is 10,000 units.

“Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the frontlines of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, and they need help. Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good,” said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose in a statement.

On March 17 Canada Gooses established its Employee Support fund for those affected by store and manufacturing closures but who are not eligible for government assistance. Reiss announced he will forego his salary for at least the next three months, which will be used for the fund.