Canada Goose launches sustainable impact strategy

TORONTO – Canada Goose announced the launch of its Sustainable Impact Strategy that includes commitments supporting key UN sustainable development goals:

Carbon Neutrality : Net zero direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, through action plans which aim to reduce emissions by more than 80% from current levels.

: Net zero direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, through action plans which aim to reduce emissions by more than 80% from current levels. Reclaimed Fur : In 2022, Canada Goose plans to introduce reclaimed fur into its supply chain, which includes beginning to manufacture parkas using reclaimed fur and ending the purchasing of new fur. The company also plans to launch a consumer buy-back program for fur in the months ahead.

: In 2022, Canada Goose plans to introduce reclaimed fur into its supply chain, which includes beginning to manufacture parkas using reclaimed fur and ending the purchasing of new fur. The company also plans to launch a consumer buy-back program for fur in the months ahead. Responsible Down Standard (RDS) : In 2019 the company completed third-party compliance audits at 100% of its manufacturing facilities and commits to being 100% RDS-certified by 2021.

: In 2019 the company completed third-party compliance audits at 100% of its manufacturing facilities and commits to being 100% RDS-certified by 2021. bluesign : Committing to reach 90% of Canada Goose fabrics as bluesign® approved for responsible and sustainable practices by 2025, increasing from 32% in 2019.

: Committing to reach 90% of Canada Goose fabrics as bluesign® approved for responsible and sustainable practices by 2025, increasing from 32% in 2019. Plastic-Free: Eliminating single-use plastics in all Canada Goose owned or controlled facilities.

“We have always believed in building a business that is good for our team, for the communities we’re a part of and for the planet, for generations to come,” said Dani Reiss, president & CEO, Canada Goose, in a prepared statement.

Canada Goose also announced it achieved carbon neutrality as of March 2020 through investments in strategic offsetting projects, equivalent to 200% of its annual greenhouse gas emissions.

The company said in a statement that it will continue to offset at this level to achieve its 80% emissions reduction targets by 2025.