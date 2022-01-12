Canada doubles zero-emission bus fleet, adding 307 buses since 2020

January 12, 2022 Maryam Farag

CALSTART released its second annual inventory of Canada’s zero-emission bus (ZEB) adoption in its “Zeroing in on ZEBs” report that tracks the growth of ZEB deployment in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the report, Ontario continues to outpace other provinces with 423 ZEBs, 413 of which are battery-electric buses (BEBs), and 10 of which are fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs). There are 606 total ZEBs nationally.

“Ontario is an early adopter, and its transit agencies are primed to scale operations with the additional investment pledged by the government,” said Jared Schnader, Director of Bus Programs, CALSTART. “With the stated goal of 5,000 ZEBs by 2025 nationally, we expect to see significant growth across the provinces.”

BEBs still vastly outnumber FCEBs in Canada, with only 10 FCEBs and those being only in Ontario. However, FCEBs had a significant increase in the U.S. last year, doubling from 87 in 2020 to 169 in the current inventory.

The report provides an inventory of U.S. ZEBs as well, noting a 27 per cent increase in full-size ZEBs in the U.S. to total 3,533. The majority of the ZEBs (1371) are in California, which has advanced clean air and emissions regulations as well as specific funding programs.