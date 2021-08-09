Canada and Ontario invest in 35 community infrastructure projects

August 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Governments of Canada and Ontario announced funding for 35 community infrastructure projects across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing $65,880 in the wastewater planning study and detailed design, and flow meter purchase project in Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.4 million in the Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Treatment Centre Sioux Lookout Program expansion in Sioux Lookout and the Health and Safety Coolant System, Roof Hatch, and Flooring Upgrade project for the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre in Sudbury through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Program.

The Government of Canada is also investing over $28.7 million in the remaining 32 projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Program. The Government of Ontario is providing over $7.5 million to these projects, while the Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Treatment Centre is investing $121,061, and the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre is investing $9,776 in their respective projects.

Among the projects announced is the Matawa Education and Care Centre gymnasium upgrade project in Thunder Bay. The project involves the construction of a new gymnasium at the facility. Once completed, this project will provide a dedicated space for health and physical education programming and will support the Matawa Education and Care Centre’s holistic approach to well-being.

“Ensuring our communities have access to reliable infrastructure is vital for community development and well-being. Today’s announcement for 35 community infrastructure projects will provide both Indigenous and Ontario communities with better drinking water, better access to community infrastructure, and safer and better maintained schools. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.” said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.