Caisse buying portfolio of solar power assets in Spain from Q-Energy

Produces enough electricity (355,000 MWh annually) to supply more than 115,000 households.

October 13, 2020   by CP STAFF


MONTREAL — The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has signed a deal to buy a portfolio of solar power assets in Spain from Q-Energy.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The portfolio includes 73 assets with a total capacity of 216 MWp located throughout Spain that together can produce enough electricity (355,000 MWh annually) to supply more than 115,000 households.

Following the transaction, Q-Energy will continue carrying out day-to-day operations and monitoring and maintenance of the operations.

The Caisse says the investment is a first step in Spain and that it will look to acquire other renewable power assets.

The Caisse is one of Canada’s largest institutional fund managers.

 

