CAE to accelerate development of Jaunt Air Mobility’s eVTOL aircraft

CAE has been selected by Jaunt Air Mobility to lead the design and development of the Jaunt Aircraft Systems Integration Lab (JASIL) for the company’s new all-electric vertical take-off and landing eVTOL aircraft, the Journey aircraft.

“We are excited to partner in the development of this revolutionary new aircraft, and to add to our commitment and support of the Advanced Air Mobility industry,” said Nick Leontidis, Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions, CAE. “As a high-technology solutions company at the leading edge of digital immersion, CAE is uniquely qualified to provide engineering and certification support solutions to help innovative companies such as Jaunt Air Mobility certify their aircraft. Jaunt shares our passion for enabling the next generation of electric aviation and together we look forward to advancing this new industry.”

Certification plans for the Jaunt Journey are set to begin in 2023 and culminate in 2026 with entry-in-service (EIS) expected in early 2027. As part of the agreement, CAE and Jaunt Air Mobility intend to build an engineering simulator which will accelerate cockpit design and system development, and will reduce the airworthiness flight test time. The JASIL program is designed to de-risk the aircraft program’s schedule and manage development costs by identifying integration issues and proving failure modes early in the program.

“CAE is a natural partner for Jaunt as both companies’ core values are to combine the latest technologies with proven performance to ensure aviation safety in their fields,” said Martin Peryea, CEO, Jaunt Air Mobility. “By partnering together, we will benefit from CAE’s years of industry expertise and leadership in aircraft simulation to de-risk production and accelerate time-to-market and mass commercialization of the Journey aircraft.”