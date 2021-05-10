CAE receives Women in Governance Parity Certification

CAE was awarded the silver-level certification by Women in Governance for promoting gender parity in the workplace.

CAE received its certification at Women in Governance’s 2021 Annual Recognition Gala that featured Marc Parent, President and CEO, CAE and Maria Della Posta, President, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of our values and a strategic priority for CAE,” said Parent. “We are committed to advancing equality between women and men in the workplace and to encourage other business leaders to make a similar commitment. In the past few years, CAE has made progress in the attraction, development and retention of female talent and in promoting gender parity within our organization. We have launched unconscious bias training for all employees as well as a series of internal programs to equip and inspire women to take ownership of their careers within the company. In addition to our Professional Women’s Network, we launched another employee resource group, voted by employees and focused on Women in Aviation and Technology. Externally, our CAE Women in Flight scholarship program encourages more women to aspire to become professional pilots.”

The Women in Governance Parity Certification recognizes organizations that have achieved results by articulating a commitment to gender parity in the workplace, integrating it to the ecosystem of the organization and implementing mechanisms to achieve that commitment and sustain it over time.