CAE recalls laid-off employees, signs contract with feds for ventilators

MONTREAL – CAE has recalled all remaining temporarily laid-off employees in Canada.

Between recalls of employees providing essential services and recalls through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program, approximately 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week; the vast majority are based in Montreal where the aerospace company operates, and working from home.

The temporary layoffs were part of a series of measures the manufacturer of simulation technologies announced on April 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAE also announced the company has signed a contract with the federal government on April 10 to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators to help COVID-19 patients.

The company shares that it is finalizing the design and testing of its CAE Air1 ventilator and is preparing for production. The first unit is expected to be delivered in early May to health authorities for certification.

CAE is also leveraging its global supply chain to source scarce N95 masks in support of front-line health workers. So far it has secured 100,000 N95 masks which will be delivered to the Quebec government.