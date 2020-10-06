CAE first Canadian aerospace company to become carbon neutral

MONTREAL – CAE has become the first Canadian aerospace company (as of Sept. 28) to achieve carbon neutral status.

The Montreal-based manufacturer of training systems for civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare said the goal was achieved by making investments in projects that offset its remaining annual carbon emissions.

“This is a bold achievement and we hope that CAE’s commitment in the fight against climate change will inspire other companies to take tangible actions today,” said Marc Parent, president and CEO at CAE. “We are also working with the industry towards the development of electric aircraft and undertaking other measures to reduce our overall emissions.”