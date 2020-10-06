CAE first Canadian aerospace company to become carbon neutral
Made investments in projects that offset its remaining annual carbon emissions.
MONTREAL – CAE has become the first Canadian aerospace company (as of Sept. 28) to achieve carbon neutral status.
The Montreal-based manufacturer of training systems for civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare said the goal was achieved by making investments in projects that offset its remaining annual carbon emissions.
“This is a bold achievement and we hope that CAE’s commitment in the fight against climate change will inspire other companies to take tangible actions today,” said Marc Parent, president and CEO at CAE. “We are also working with the industry towards the development of electric aircraft and undertaking other measures to reduce our overall emissions.”
CAE noted it contributes to preventing hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 from being emitted each year by training pilots in simulators. Carbon offsetting and renewable energy certificates are additional interim measures while new technologies and solutions are being developed to reduce emissions.
It will also continue to undertake other measures to reduce its overall emissions by investing in making its full-flight simulators more energy efficient.
The aerospace company also invests in renewable energy certificates in the countries where it operates and by funding greenhouse gas reduction projects, including wind energy projects in India and forest preservation in Canada.
