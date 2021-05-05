CAE appoints Mary Lou Maher to Board of Directors

CAE announced the appointment of Mary Lou Maher as a new member of it’s Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mary Lou Maher to CAE’s Board of Directors, she brings with her over 35 years of experience in finance, risk management, risk governance, diversity and inclusion, and human resources management,” said John Manley, Chair, Board of Directors, CAE.

Maher was Canadian Managing Partner, Quality and Risk for KPMG Canada and Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity for KPMG International from 2017 to February 2021. Over her 38 years at KPMG, she held several executive and governance roles including chief financial officer and chief human resources officer.

Maher created KPMG Canada’s first ever National Diversity Council and was the 2019 recipient of the Wayne C. Fox Award for Distinguished Alumni from McMaster University in recognition of her work on diversity and inclusion. She was inducted into the WXN Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Out on Bay Street (Proud Strong), and the Senior Leadership Award for Diversity from the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.