CAE and Volocopter to create global air taxi pilot workforce

July 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

CAE announced the signing of a partnership to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations.

A first in the industry, this eVTOL pilot training program will develop the pilot workforce of the future and ensure safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally by leveraging CAE’s technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and data analytics and Volocopter’s leading understanding of requirements for integration into the UAM ecosystem.

UAM is an emerging part of the aviation industry focused on aerial connectivity in and around cities. Volocopter’s family of electric aircraft are designed to relieve today’s heavily fossil-fueled, inner-city traffic for both people (VoloCity, VoloConnect) and goods (VoloDrone). The company’s first commercial eVTOL aircraft, the VoloCity, is well into its certification program with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and is positioned to launch first services in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Through existing agreements and partnerships with global leaders, such as Daimler, Aéroports de Paris, Microsoft Azure, and now CAE, Volocopter plans to launch its services in a number of cities globally within the next five years.

“As we scale our UAM services in cities around the world, specific pilot training and qualification for our Volocopters will be an important element. We are proud to be partnering with CAE, who have a track record in developing best-in-class, innovative pilot training solutions for new aircraft programs. It will greatly benefit Volocopter’s entry-into-service timeline and scale,” said Florian Reuter, CEO, Volocopter. “We are excited about CAE’s endorsement and look forward to collaborate as partners focused on combining future-oriented technologies to ensure aviation safety.”

Advertisement

CAE commits to expanding its training network with a forecasted investment of up to US$40 million to meet Volocopter’s projected pilot demand in the early years of operation. CAE will be deploying training equipment and instructors in lockstep with Volocopter’s growth. As part of the agreement, Volocopter will purchase a simulator from CAE to be used in its pilot training program certification. CAE will create new, student-centric courseware, specifically designed for the pilots of the future as Volocopter’s courseware provider and will offer pilot trainees customized resources that enable efficient pilot training.

“As a high-technology company and the industry leader in pilot training, we continuously look at providing solutions that make the world a safer place,” said Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. “We are committed to supporting Volocopter’s inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training that prioritizes safety of operations through our data-driven solutions, world-class pilot training experience, and longstanding relationships with civil aviation authorities across the globe.”