CAE and BETA Technologies partner on pilot and maintenance training program

September 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

BETA Technologies has selected CAE as its partner of choice to design and develop its pilot and maintenance technician training program for the ALIA eVTOL aircraft.

Advanced air mobility (AAM) covers a range of new aircraft, enabling transport of people and cargo between places previously not served or underserved by civil aviation, with eVTOL aircraft at the forefront.

CAE’s dedicated AAM group offers training and operational support solutions to help companies such as BETA certify their eVTOL aircraft, train their pilots and maintainers, and scale standardized AAM operations across global markets.

“CAE has a rich history in participating in the development and launch of many innovative aircraft,” said Kyle Clark, Founder & CEO, BETA. “Flying and maintaining electric aircraft requires an understanding of electric systems and flight dynamics that are new to aviation. Our team is thrilled to be bringing in CAE’s expertise into the fold as we work hand in hand to teach the next generation of pilots and mechanics the unique aspects of flying and maintaining electric aircraft.

“We are drawing on CAE’s close to 75 years of aviation industry thought leadership to help accelerate the advancement of the Advanced Air Mobility industry. We are very excited to partner in the enablement of this new generation of aviators and technicians, who we believe will play a key role in the future success of this revolutionary industry,” said Nick Leontidis, Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions, CAE. “CAE is a high technology solutions company at the leading edge of digital immersion, and we are committed to supporting the continuing needs of BETA and its operators throughout the lifecycle of the program. This marks the first step to what we believe will be a long-term partnership with BETA, and another example of our commitment to future aviation technologies and sustainability”.